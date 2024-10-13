Logo
Indonesia's Prabowo considers corporate tax cut, report says
Indonesia's Prabowo considers corporate tax cut, report says

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto talks with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara (not pictured) at the start of their talks at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, April 3 2024. KIMIMASA MAYAMA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

13 Oct 2024 06:06PM
JAKARTA : Indonesia's incoming president, Prabowo Subianto, will review the possibility of cutting the corporate income tax to 20 per cent from 22 per cent, CNBC Indonesia reported on Sunday, citing an adviser.

Prabowo, who takes office on Oct. 20, has pledged to improve tax compliance, seeking to boost tax revenue to 18 per cent of gross domestic product. His team has said Prabowo plans to spin off the finance ministry's tax and custom offices to create a state revenue agency.

"We do hope that at some point we can reduce corporate income tax," CNBC Indonesia quoted Prabowo adviser Dradjad Wibowo as saying.

Dradjad could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.

Foreign investors have been worried that Prabowo, who plans to expand the number of government ministries, may ease fiscal discipline in Southeast Asia's largest economy. A senior aide has said Prabowo will stick to agreed 2025 spending levels and adhere to existing budget rules.

The decision on a corporate tax cut will depend on government revenue conditions, Dradjad was quoted as saying.

"We will see how the state revenue performance is, if there is an opportunity for it, we want to reduce it so that it is not too burdensome for the people."

Source: Reuters

