Business

Indonesia's Q1 FDI growth at 20.2% y/y, minerals processing a draw
FILE PHOTO: An unlicensed miner takes a break while working in a tin mining area in Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia, April 29, 2021.

28 Apr 2023 03:28PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 03:28PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 20.2 per cent annually in the January-March period in rupiah terms, with the base metal industry the biggest recipient amid efforts to boost investment in processed minerals. 

    The first quarter FDI, which excludes investment in the banking and oil and gas sectors, was worth 177 trillion rupiah, ministry data showed.

Based on the ministry's rupiah-dollar conversion, it was equivalent to about $11.96 billion. FDI rose 43.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

"FDI to the manufacturing sector, especially to the metal industry in Q1 ranked first ...this shows the government policy to give value add on natural resources had a positive impact," Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement.

Singapore, Hong Kong, and China provided the largest share of the FDI in the first quarter with investment of $4.3 billion, $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, according to the ministry's data. 

The ministry has set a target to draw 1,400 trillion rupiah ($95.5 billion) of investment this year from domestic and foreign sources.

At a news conference, Bahlil said challenges to achieve the investment target among others were a global economic slowdown and ensuring political stability ahead of an election next year, when Indonesia will choose a new president and legislators.

($1 = 14,660.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

