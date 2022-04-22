Indonesia's Q1 oil, gas lifting below target - upstream regulator

JAKARTA : Indonesia's first quarter oil and gas lifting came in below target as some production sites were hit by unplanned shutdowns and lingering disruptive effects of the pandemic, Dwi Soetjipto head of upstream regulator SKK Migas told media on Friday.

Oil lifting between January and March stood at 611,700 barrels per day (bpd) versus the 703,000 bpd target, while natural gas lifting stood at 5,321 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), below the 5,800 mmscfd, SKK Migas data showed.

Dwi said production started off low in 2022 due to the pandemic and was further crimped in the first quarter due to unplanned shutdowns at Pertamina's Rokan block, ExxonMobil's Cepu block, and BP's Tangguh gas plant.

Julius Wiranto, an SKK Migas deputy, said the regulator will resume maintenance audits that were suspended in past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the first quarter, Indonesia's Tangguh and Bontang gas plants produced 42 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and sold 27.4 of those domestically and 14.6 abroad, said SKK Migas deputy Arif Setiawan Handoko.

Some cargoes meant for exports were diverted to domestic power generators, Dwi said.

For 2022, LNG production from the two plants was expected at around 200 cargoes versus 204.2 cargoes last year.

Asked whether Indonesia would sell LNG to European buyers, Arief said it would depend on availability of excess output that the companies could sell to the spot market.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, several European countries are readying plans to manage gas supplies in case Russia stops gas flows amid a stand-off over its demand for payment in roubles.

No new oil and gas projects have come online yet in the first quarter. For the rest of the year 12 projects are expected to start operating, adding a combined production capacity of 19,000 bpd and 556 mmscfd.

"The current high prices of oil in global market should be met with activities that lead to maximum production," chief Dwi said.

