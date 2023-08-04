Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Q2 GDP growth likely slows as exports weaken: Reuters poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Q2 GDP growth likely slows as exports weaken: Reuters poll

Indonesia's Q2 GDP growth likely slows as exports weaken: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO-A man walks past stacks of containers of Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 09:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : Indonesia's economy likely grew 4.93 per cent from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, the slowest since the third quarter of 2021, due to weakening global demand for its exports, according to the median forecast of 22 economists polled by Reuters.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy was expected to have grown 3.72 per cent in the June quarter, according to a smaller sample of forecasts received in the July 31-Aug.3 poll.

In the January-March quarter the economy grew 5.03 per cent from a year ago but reported a quarter-on-quarter contraction.

The gross domestic product data will be published on Aug. 7.

Despite recording a large trade surplus in June, the surplus for the first half of 2023 remained below last year's. And exports have slowed, with prices dropping for palm oil and other commodities sold by the resource-rich country.

Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth was expected to average 4.9 per cent this year, within Bank Indonesia's estimate of 4.5 per cent to 5.3 per cent, and then pick up slightly to 5.0 per cent in 2024, a separate Reuters survey showed.

"Economic activity is starting to normalise after the rebound from the sharp pandemic contraction...the high growth recorded from the low base will not be sustainable as the economy moves back closer to the pre-pandemic trend," noted Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale.

"Indonesia's economy had barely been growing at 5 per cent y-o-y sustainably before the pandemic, and the post-pandemic recovery phase has proven to be incapable of pushing the economy much beyond that threshold. We consider that level well below what the country needs."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.