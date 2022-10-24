Logo
Indonesia's Q3 foreign direct investment value rises 63.6% y/y
Indonesia's Q3 foreign direct investment value rises 63.6% y/y

FILE PHOTO: General view of the business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

24 Oct 2022 11:43AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 12:11PM)
JAKARTA : Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia rose 63.6 per cent on a yearly basis in the third quarter in rupiah terms, its investment minister said on Monday.

FDI value reached 168.9 trillion rupiah ($10.83 billion), Bahlil Lahadalia said, with Singapore, China and Japan the biggest sources. The data excludes investment in banking and the oil and gas sectors in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Including domestic sources, total investment during the period surged 42.1 per cent from July-September 2021 to 307.8 trillion rupiah ($19.74 billion), boosted by rise of investment in manufacturing, transportation and mining sector.

($1 = 15,590.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

