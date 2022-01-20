Indonesia's RRR hikes won't have significant impact on money market rates -cbank

JAKARTA : Bank Indonesia's plans announced on Thursday to gradually increase reserve requirement ratios (RRR) will have no significant impact on money market rates, Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a conference call with investors and analysts.

The governor also said the plans should not be interpreted as a tightening move, but a path towards normalisation, arguing that liquidity would remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

"Please do not interpret this as tightening," he said of the RRR plans, which were announced at the first policy meeting of the year.

