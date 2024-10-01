Indonesia's Sept annual inflation at 1.84%, lower than expected

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate came below expectation at 1.84 per cent in September, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from 2.12 per cent in August and firmly within the central bank's target range.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the September annual inflation to come in at 2.00 per cent. Bank Indonesia's (BI) inflation target range is between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent this year.

Headline inflation last month was the lowest since November 2021, LSEG data showed.

Core inflation in September came in at 2.09 per cent year-on-year, the statistics bureau said, verses 2.03 per cent seen in the poll.

BI last month delivered its first rate cut in more than three years to bolster growth amid low inflation, just hours ahead of 50-bp rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.