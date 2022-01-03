Logo
Indonesia's state power firm secures 3.2 million tonnes of coal commitments
FILE PHOTO: Coal barges are pictured as they queue to be pulled along Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, August 31, 2019. Picture taken August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

03 Jan 2022 10:34PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 10:30PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesian state power firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said in a statement that as of Monday an additional 3.2 million tonnes coal supply commitments for January has been secured out of the 5.1 million needed.

Indonesian government has banned exports of coal this month to secure domestic supply and avoid power outages, which have caused fuel prices to rise and could disrupt the energy supplies of some of the world's biggest economies.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

