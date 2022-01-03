Indonesia's state power firm secures 3.2 million tonnes of coal commitments

JAKARTA : Indonesian state power firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said in a statement that as of Monday an additional 3.2 million tonnes coal supply commitments for January has been secured out of the 5.1 million needed.

Indonesian government has banned exports of coal this month to secure domestic supply and avoid power outages, which have caused fuel prices to rise and could disrupt the energy supplies of some of the world's biggest economies.

