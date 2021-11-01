Logo
Indonesia's Sumatra robusta coffee exports down 51.5per cent y/y in Oct -govt data
FILE PHOTO: A worker holds coffee beans while preparing for export in Medan, Indonesia's North Sumatra province April 25, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

01 Nov 2021 02:20PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 02:14PM)
BANDAR LAMPUNG, Indonesia : Indonesia's exports of Sumatra robusta coffee beans in October totalled 12,349.62 tonnes, down 51.5per cent from the same month last year, data from the local trade office showed on Monday.

On monthly basis however, exports surged from 7,187.36 tonnes in September.

Month Exports Pct

(tonnes) change

(y/y)

2021

October 12,349.62 -51.5

September 7,187.36 -69.8

August 6,250.69 -70.5

July 6,689.34 -66.4

June 6,608.8 -56.5

May 5,575.50 -40.7

April 11,607.60 -29.6

March 5,957.50 -53.6

February 2,675.00 -82.6

January 8,055.90 -29.6

2020

December 16,215.10 -5.5

November 30,131.10 38.2

October 25,455.20 -5.1

September 23,758.20 -5.8

August 21,165.70 13.2

July 19,914.50 20.1

June 15,194.80 71.6

May 9,399.60 7.1

April 16,490.90 66.7

March 12,843.10 11.2

February 15,416.30 7.5

January 11,435.60 3.6

(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

