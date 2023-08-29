Logo
Business

Indonesia's TBS Energi Utama buys Asia Medical Enviro from Dymon Asia
Indonesia's TBS Energi Utama buys Asia Medical Enviro from Dymon Asia

29 Aug 2023 10:50AM
SINGAPORE : Indonesia's TBS Energi Utama has acquired 100 per cent of Singapore's largest biohazardous and medical waste treatment services firm Asia Medical Enviro Services from Dymon Asia Private Equity, according to a joint statement.

The deal value was not disclosed in the statement issued by the three companies late on Monday.

TBS Energi, which counts Singapore-registered Highland Strategic Holdings as its largest shareholder, operates in businesses comprising electricity, mining, plantation and renewable energy.

Founded in 2012, Dymon Asia is headquartered in Singapore and focuses on making private equity investments in Southeast Asia. It has assets under management amounting to $1.3 billion, according to its website.

Source: Reuters

