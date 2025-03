JAKARTA : Indonesian state-owned construction firm Waskita Karya expects a net loss of 3.97 trillion rupiah ($242.96 million) for 2025, its president director said on Wednesday.

President Director Muhammad Hanugroho said in a parliamentary hearing that the firm expected revenue this year of 10.8 trillion rupiah, coming both from existing and new contracts.

($1 = 16,340 rupiah)

($1 = 16,345.0000 rupiah) (This story has been corrected to say million, not billion, in the headline)