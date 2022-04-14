Logo
Indonesia's wealth fund signs $2.7 billion toll road investment agreements
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

14 Apr 2022 11:34AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 11:34AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund on Thursday signed two agreements to invest in toll roads on the islands of Sumatra and Java worth more than 39 trillion rupiah ($2.72 billion), President Joko Widodo said.

The Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) signed a heads of agreement with state construction firm Hutama Karya to invest in three parts of the Trans Sumatra toll road, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said. INA also signed a confirmation on the start of a transaction with Waskita Toll Road, a unit of Waskita Karya , for two parts of the Trans Java toll road, she said.

($1 = 14,350.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

