Industrial output in China's Shanghai down 7.5% year-on-year: City official
FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing face masks work on a car seat assembly line at Yanfeng Adient factory in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

22 Apr 2022 11:13AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:22PM)
BEIJING: Industrial output in Shanghai, China's financial hub, dropped by 7.5 per cent year-on-year after stringent lockdown measures halted production in some factories, the city's official said on Friday (Apr 22).

"The latest virus outbreak has greatly impacted the city's industrial activities, leading to March's output being down 7.5 per cent year-on-year," Wu Jincheng, chairman of Shanghai's economic planner, said at a press conference on Friday.

The city's industrial output growth in the first quarter slowed to 4.8 per cent, Wu said. There were no comparative data on fourth quarter of 2021 or year-on-year figures.

Source: Reuters

