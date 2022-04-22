Industrial output in China's Shanghai down 7.5% y/y - Shanghai official

BEIJING : Industrial output in Shanghai, China's financial hub, dropped by 7.5 per cent year-on-year after stringent lockdown measures halted production in some factories, the city's official said on Friday.

"The latest virus outbreak has greatly impacted the city's industrial activities, leading to March's output being down 7.5 per cent year-on-year," Wu Jincheng, chairman of Shanghai's economic planner, said at a press conference on Friday.

The city's industrial output growth in the first quarter slowed to 4.8 per cent, Wu said. There were no comparative data on fourth quarter of 2021 or year-on-year figures.