Infineon CEO flags growth prospects for humanoid robot chips

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 : The CEO of Infineon Technologies told daily Handelsblatt that the German semiconductor maker is well-positioned to benefit from a future boom in the market for microchips used in humanoid robots.

"This could become a growth market like the one today for high-performance semiconductors in AI data centres," Jochen Hanebeck was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

He added that Infineon could already produce many microchips for human-like robots, partly because its business in autonomous driving, and the need for new in-house technology development was limited.