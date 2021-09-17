Logo
Infineon CEO: We expect chip prices to rise significantly
Reinhard Ploss, CEO of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon poses before the company's annual news conference in Neubiberg near Munich, Germany, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

17 Sep 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 05:47PM)
VILLACH, Austria : Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss said on Friday that he expected silicon chip prices to rise significantly, adding that semiconductor makers needed to cover the cost of investments to meet booming demand.

"We expect significant price increases," Ploss told a news conference at an opening ceremony for Infineon's new power-chip plant in Villach, Austria.

Ploss added that Infineon would not sell to the highest bidder at a time when customers were willing to pay astronomical prices. "We are a reliable partner when things go up and when they go down," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Thomas Escritt)

Source: Reuters

