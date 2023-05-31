Logo
Infineon CFO: looking for acquisitions of up to 3 billion euros
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Infineon Technologies, a semiconductor producer, before a ceremony for Infineon's Smart Power Fab, in Dresden, Germany, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

31 May 2023 06:56PM
BERLIN : Infineon is looking for small- and medium-sized acquisitions worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.30 billion) that would fit well with the German chipmaker's portfolio, Chief Financial Officer Sven Schneider told Germany's Focus Money magazine.

"We are now aiming for smaller and medium-sized acquisitions in order to strengthen ourselves selectively in those areas where we can become even better," said Schneider.

Acquisitions can range from 1 to 3 billion euros, said Schneider, who added that liquidity was not an issue.

"We have liquidity of almost 3 and a half billion euros. We want to maintain a minimum liquidity of 1 billion plus 10 per cent. That currently corresponds to about 2.6 billion euros," he said.

An acquisition would only be made if it fit the company's portfolio strategically, financially and culturally, he added.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Source: Reuters

