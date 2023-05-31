Infineon CFO: looking for acquisitions of up to 3 billion euros

BERLIN : Infineon is looking for small- and medium-sized acquisitions worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.30 billion) that would fit well with the German chipmaker's portfolio, Chief Financial Officer Sven Schneider told Germany's Focus Money magazine.

"We are now aiming for smaller and medium-sized acquisitions in order to strengthen ourselves selectively in those areas where we can become even better," said Schneider.

Acquisitions can range from 1 to 3 billion euros, said Schneider, who added that liquidity was not an issue.

"We have liquidity of almost 3 and a half billion euros. We want to maintain a minimum liquidity of 1 billion plus 10 per cent. That currently corresponds to about 2.6 billion euros," he said.

An acquisition would only be made if it fit the company's portfolio strategically, financially and culturally, he added.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

