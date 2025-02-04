Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Infineon more positive on revenue outlook after Q1 stronger than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Infineon more positive on revenue outlook after Q1 stronger than expected

Infineon more positive on revenue outlook after Q1 stronger than expected

FILE PHOTO: Infineon headquarter is pictured before the annual results news conference in Munich, Germany, November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

04 Feb 2025 03:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT : German chipmaker Infineon slightly revised up its full-year revenue outlook on Tuesday due to expected currency effects after a fall in fiscal first-quarter revenue was not as bad as expected.

Infineon said it now expects revenue for the fiscal year until end-September 2025 to be flat to slightly up compared with the prior year, after previously saying it was expected to decline slightly, based on a lower exchange rate of the euro to the dollar.

"Infineon has held up well in a weak market environment, closing its first quarter slightly ahead of expectations," said Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck in a statement.

The Munich-based manufacturer reported first-quarter revenue had fallen by 8 per cent to 3.4 billion euros ($3.5 billion), versus a company-provided analyst forecast for revenue to come in at 3.2 billion.

The segment result margin - management's preferred measure of operating profitability - also came as a positive surprise at 16.7 per cent, beating the forecast for 15 per cent.

($1 = 0.9710 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement