Business

Infineon plans 5-billion-euro Dresden site, raises targets
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the inside of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon's new specialist power chip plant in Villach, Austria September 16, 2021. Picture taken September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich/File Photo

14 Nov 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 11:13PM)
BERLIN :Infineon is planning a new 5-billion-euro factory in the eastern German city of Dresden to expand its 300-millimetre production capacities, the German chipmaker said on Monday, while also raising its long-term financial targets.

The plant, subject to adequate public funding, could go into operation in autumn 2026 and create up to 1,000 jobs, added Infineon. When operating at full capacity, the planned factory would have the potential to generate annual revenue equal to the level of the investment, it added.

The company also raised its future target operating model and now expects its average rate of revenue growth to be more than 10 per cent, up from a previous 9 per cent.

The German chipmaker saw growth driven in particular by electromobility, autonomous driving, renewable energies, data centres and the internet of things, it said.

The segment result margin is also expected to reach an average level of 25 per cent versus 19 per cent to date.

Source: Reuters

