Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Infineon raises 2023 outlook on automotive and industrial strength
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Infineon raises 2023 outlook on automotive and industrial strength

Infineon raises 2023 outlook on automotive and industrial strength

FILE PHOTO: The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen in Villach, Austria, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

29 Mar 2023 02:03AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 02:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT : German chipmaker Infineon has raised its outlook for both its financial second quarter and the whole of 2023, it said on Tuesday, citing "resilient business dynamics" at its automotive and industrials divisions.

The group said it now expected 2023 sales significantly above the 15.5 billion euros ($16.8 billion) forecast previously.

It said there would be a corresponding positive impact on margins, without specifying.

Frankfurt-listed shares in the company narrowed losses to trade 0.1 per cent lower at 1733 GMT.

Second-quarter sales, which will be officially released on May 4, are now forecast above 4 billion euros, the group said, compared with around 3.9 billion euros previously.

Better pricing and more favourable energy costs will also lead to a second-quarter segment results margin in a high twenties percentage range, above the 25 per cent it had expected.

Infineon, whose chips are used in cars and data centres, last month lifted its full-year profit margin forecast on strong demand from carmakers that led to higher prices.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.