Infineon sees supply bottlenecks until end of 2022: Report
A close-up of a the Infineon microcontroller kit in Munich, Feb 21, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Andreas Gebert)

29 Dec 2021 09:29PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 09:38PM)
BERLIN: The semiconductor industry's struggle to keep up with incoming orders looks set to continue as supply bottlenecks may last until the end of 2022, a member of German chipmaker Infineon's management board told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Wednesday (Dec 29).

"The bottlenecks will extend well into 2022 and could even last until the end of the year," Chief Marketing Officer Helmut Gassel told Handelsblatt.

At the same time, demand is continuously high due to the global push towards digitalisation, Gassel added.

"So far, we haven't seen any cancellations of orders," he said.

Source: Reuters/zl

