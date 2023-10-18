Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Infineon signs semiconductor supply deal with automakers Hyundai, Kia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Infineon signs semiconductor supply deal with automakers Hyundai, Kia

Infineon signs semiconductor supply deal with automakers Hyundai, Kia

FILE PHOTO: Infineon Technologies AG logo is seen during German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit, in Dresden, Germany July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 02:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : German chip manufacturer Infineon said on Wednesday it has signed a multi-year agreement with Hyundai and Kia to supply power semiconductors for the production of electric cars.

Infineon will build and reserve manufacturing capacity to supply silicon carbide and silicon power modules and chips to Hyundai and Kia until 2030, with the two carmakers to support the project with financial contributions, Infineon said in a statement.

"This partnership not only empowers Hyundai Motor and Kia to stabilise its semiconductor supply but also positions us to solidify our leadership in the global EV (electric vehicle) market," Heung Soo Kim, Hyundai's Executive Vice President, said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.