Inflation fight will be more painful for businesses, households in the months ahead: Former New York Fed president

SINGAPORE: The United States Federal Reserve might have jacked up interest rates yet again to cool red-hot inflation, but the fight against rising prices will be more painful in the months ahead.

The tighter financial conditions, which are resulting in a weaker stock market, higher bond yields and widening credit spreads, are necessary to slow the economy and drag inflation back down, said former New York Federal Reserve Bank president William Dudley on Monday (Nov 7).

“I think it's going to be more painful not just for corporate America, but also for US households.”

The US central bank on Nov 2 raised the benchmark lending rate by 0.75 percentage point, the sixth hike this year.