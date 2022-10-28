Inflation outlook remains stable despite pressures from global energy crisis, wage demands: DBS chief

SINGAPORE: The inflation outlook remains stable despite mounting pressures from the global energy crisis and higher wage demands in the services sector, said DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta on Friday (Oct 28).

"Inflation expectations are still quite anchored," he said in an interview with CNA’s Asia First.

"So even though inflation is high, if you look at the (5-Year, 5-Year Forward Inflation Expectation Rate) as a measure... they've not gone out of whack. And so that gives us some confidence as well, that inflation might be tempering."

Central banks around the world have been tightening their monetary policy to combat red-hot inflation and rein in price pressures. Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to 5 per cent next year to cool demand, by nudging consumers and businesses to curb spending.

Mr Gupta believes that if the Fed raises rates to 5 per cent, and with an accompanying set of rate increases around the world, there will be an impact on demand.

“So that should be helpful,” said the chief executive of Singapore's largest lender. “The question is how quickly, and that's something that we need to wait and watch.”

“But even if inflation does come down, at what stage can the central banks feel confident that they can dial back on a tight monetary policy?” he said. “Again, my own bet is you won't see that in 2023.”