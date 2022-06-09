With inflation on rise, ECB readies tougher action

AMSTERDAM: The European Central Bank is set to announce the end date to its bond-buying stimulus on Thursday (Jun 9), as concerns over the accelerating pace of inflation in the eurozone grip policymakers.

The stop is a prelude to the ECB hiking rates for the first time in over a decade in the weeks that follow, turning the page on an era of ultra-loose monetary policy.

Inflation in the eurozone rose to 8.1 per cent in May, the highest level in the history of the currency club and well above the ECB's own two-percent target.

The surge has largely been driven by the war in Ukraine, which has decisively pushed up the cost of energy, food and raw materials.

Persistent price pressures have forced the ECB into an "enormous U-turn" since December, said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at ING bank.

From saying inflation would be "temporary" and warding off interest rate hikes in 2022, the ECB is now racing to catch up with other major central banks in the United States and Britain.

With inflation picking up, "the only really interesting question is why they don't start hiking rates immediately instead of waiting until July", Brzeski said.

'LIFT OFF'

Under pressure to show the ECB was responding to inflation, President Christine Lagarde set out the likely next steps for the central bank in a blog post in late May.

The unusually clear statement foresaw an end to the ECB's crisis-era stimulus programme "very early in the third quarter".

The so-called asset purchase programme, or APP, is the last in a series of debt-purchasing measures worth a total of around €5 trillion (US$5.4 trillion) deployed by the ECB since 2014.