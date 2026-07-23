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Infosys names insider Ashiss Kumar Dash next CEO, trims annual growth forecast
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Infosys names insider Ashiss Kumar Dash next CEO, trims annual growth forecast

Infosys names insider Ashiss Kumar Dash next CEO, trims annual growth forecast

Visitors stand at the Infosys kiosk at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

23 Jul 2026 07:07PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2026 08:03PM)
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BENGALURU, July 23 : Infosys named company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as its next CEO on Thursday, tapping a three-decade insider to lead India's No. 2 IT firm through an AI-driven upheaval reshaping the technology services industry.

Dash, who heads the company's energy vertical, will take over in April 2027 for a five-year term after CEO Salil Parekh steps down at the end of his tenure in March next year, the company said.

"Ashiss Kumar Dash is a safe, execution-focused appointment at a time when Infosys needs stability as much as transformation," said Phil Fersht, CEO of tech research firm  HFS Research.

"He understands the firm's culture, clients, and delivery engine, which should reassure customers and investors after a period of uncertainty."

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The Bengaluru-based firm narrowed its fiscal 2027 revenue growth forecast to 1.5 per cent-3.0 per cent from 1.5 per cent-3.5 per cent, citing cautious client spending amid AI-driven disruption. Analysts had expected growth of 2.5 per cent-4.5 per cent.

Revenue rose 14 per cent to 482.11 billion rupees ($4.99 billion), missing the analysts' average estimate of 483.67 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG. Net profit rose 12.2 per cent to 77.69 billion rupees, while analysts expected 78.32 billion rupees.

Rivals Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech beat quarterly estimates earlier, aided by strong financial services demand and a weaker currency.

AI services accounted for 8.2 per cent of Infosys' revenue currently compared with 5.5 per cent in the December quarter.

Large order bookings, or deals over $30 million, stood at $3.6 billion during the quarter, compared with $3.2 billion in the previous quarter and $3.8 billion in the year-ago period.

($1 = 96.5725 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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