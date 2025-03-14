Logo
Business

Infosys settles lawsuits against US unit over cyber incident for $17.5 million
Business

Infosys settles lawsuits against US unit over cyber incident for $17.5 million

Infosys settles lawsuits against US unit over cyber incident for $17.5 million

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Infosys logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Mar 2025 11:42PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2025 11:45PM)
Indian IT services provider Infosys on Friday said it had reached an agreement with the plaintiffs of lawsuits pending against its U.S. unit over the 2023 cyber incident.

Infosys McCamish Systems has agreed to pay $17.5 million into a fund to settle all the pending class action lawsuits and resolve all allegations made in the incident.

In November 2023, Infosys had disclosed that Infosys McCamish Systems was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

In April last year, Infosys said McCamish, in coordination with its third-party vendor eDiscovery, identified up to 6.5 million individuals whose information was subject to unauthorized access and data exfiltration in the incident.

Source: Reuters
