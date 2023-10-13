Infosys shares fall, raising demand worries for Indian IT sector

BENGALURU :Shares of Infosys , India's No. 2 IT services provider, fell as much as 4.5 per cent on Friday after a cut to the upper end of the company's annual revenue forecast fanned further worries of a delay in demand recovery in the sector.

The Bengaluru-based company's stock trimmed some losses to trade down 3 per cent, but still weighed on the Nifty IT index which fell 0.7 per cent, adding to a sharp 1.6 per cent drop in the previous session.

Several analysts said the IT company's move to cut outlook for the second straight quarter was emblematic of near-term challenges for the $245-billion sector, with clients cutting discretionary spending after a pandemic boom. They do not see demand for IT services companies returning anytime soon.

"Conversion of existing orders into revenue is a problem for all IT companies since clients are delaying the execution of these orders," said Avinnash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

"U.S. and Europe are still not in a healthy shape, new order wins and their execution is not expected in the 6-8 months."

Larger rival TCS, which does not provide revenue outlook, missed second-quarter revenue estimates earlier this week, while HCLTech cut its revenue forecast. Wipro is due to report results next Wednesday.

"Infosys continues to grapple with unplanned ramp-downs and longer sales cycles for large deals. We expect this environment to continue throughout fiscal 2024," analysts at U.S.-based investment banking services company William Blair said.

Infosys said on Thursday it now sees full-year revenue growth at 1 per cent-2.5 per cent, excluding foreign exchange volatility, versus a prior view of 1 per cent-3.5 per cent.

Its second-quarter profit, at 62.12 billion rupees, also missed analysts' expectations of 62.95 billion rupees.

HCLTech, which initially dropped 1.2 per cent in the session, reversed course to trade 2.8 per cent higher.

HCLT's profit rose 9.8 per cent and marginally beat analysts' estimates of 37.12 billion rupees, while revenue, at 266.72 billion rupees, fell short of analysts' expectations of 268.14 billion rupees.