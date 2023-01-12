Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Inpex to accelerate expansion of LNG production and sales -CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Inpex to accelerate expansion of LNG production and sales -CEO

Inpex to accelerate expansion of LNG production and sales -CEO

FILE PHOTO-Inpex Corp's president Takayuki Ueda speaks at an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2018. Picture taken July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

12 Jan 2023 07:09PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 07:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Inpex Corp, Japan's biggest oil and natural gas explorer, aims to accelerate its expansion of production and sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the premise that LNG market will remain tight in the mid-term, its CEO said on Thursday.

"Global LNG market is expected to remain tight in the mid-term due to the structural change of the global natural gas market, especially LNG, since Russian invasion of Ukraine," Inpex CEO Takayuki Ueda told Reuters in an interview.

The global gas supply chains have changed, with European countries seeking to import more LNG to replace Russia's pipeline gas and the United States boosting export of the super-chilled fuel, while Russia is looking at providing more gas to India and China, possibly through pipelines, he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.