TOKYO, Nov 17 : Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex said on Tuesday it plans to appoint Senior Executive Vice President Shin Hosaka as president and CEO in March, succeeding Takayuki Ueda, who will become chairman.

• The changes are scheduled to take effect on March 30, 2027, subject to approval at the company's annual shareholders' meeting and a subsequent board meeting

• Ueda will remain a representative director as chairman to ensure a smooth transition to the new management team

• Hosaka, who is currently also assistant to the president, will become a representative director

• Inpex said the appointment is based on its succession plan and was carefully considered over several years by its nomination and compensation advisory committee, whose chair and a majority of members are outside directors

• Hosaka served as commissioner of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy from July 2020 for three years. Ueda previously held the same position before becoming Inpex's president and CEO