InPost signs deal to handle Vinted deliveries until 2027

GDANSK : Parcel locker company InPost has agreed a deal with Lithuanian online marketplace Vinted to handle parcel deliveries in eight countries until the end of 2027, the company said on Wednesday.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

The agreement expands InPost's services across Europe, supporting its strategy to grow in key e-commerce markets.

Under the deal with Vinted, InPost will deliver parcels in Poland, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

CONTEXT

InPost has been expanding in Europe through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Recently, the company announced the acquisition of UK courier firm Yodel, accelerating its growth in the country and solidifying its position as the third-largest independent logistics operator in the country.

KEY QUOTE

"Strategic partnerships like the one with Vinted are crucial for InPost's strategy and strengthen the group's international position," InPost CEO Rafał Brzoska said in a statement.