Business

InPost signs deal to handle Vinted deliveries until 2027
Business

InPost signs deal to handle Vinted deliveries until 2027

InPost signs deal to handle Vinted deliveries until 2027

FILE PHOTO: An InPost locker is seen in Hackney, London, Britain, January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Simon Newman/File Photo

23 Apr 2025 04:15PM
GDANSK : Parcel locker company InPost has agreed a deal with Lithuanian online marketplace Vinted to handle parcel deliveries in eight countries until the end of 2027, the company said on Wednesday.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

The agreement expands InPost's services across Europe, supporting its strategy to grow in key e-commerce markets.

Under the deal with Vinted, InPost will deliver parcels in Poland, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

CONTEXT

InPost has been expanding in Europe through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Recently, the company announced the acquisition of UK courier firm Yodel, accelerating its growth in the country and solidifying its position as the third-largest independent logistics operator in the country.

KEY QUOTE

"Strategic partnerships like the one with Vinted are crucial for InPost's strategy and strengthen the group's international position," InPost CEO Rafał Brzoska said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
