Insider reduces its major stake in Trump's media firm
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq Market site is seen on the day that shares of Truth Social and Trump Media & Technology Group start trading under the ticker "DJT", in New York City, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

27 Sep 2024 04:46AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2024 04:58AM)
A major insider in former U.S. President Donald Trump's media company has all but eliminated its stake following the recent end of selling restrictions.

United Atlantic Ventures has cut its 5.5 per cent stake in Trump Media & Technology from over 7.5 million shares to 100 shares, according to a filing late on Thursday. United Atlantic Ventures had been one of the company's top three shareholders.

Shares of Trump Media have been volatile over the past five trading sessions following the end of insider trading restrictions related to the company's March stock market debut.

Republican presidential candidate Trump owns about 57 per cent of the company.

Source: Reuters

