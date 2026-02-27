Insta360 maker says it will import, sell products in US 'without restrictions' after USITC ruling

BEIJING, Feb 27 : Shenzhen-based Arashi Vision, which makes the Insta360 line of camera products, on Friday said it "will continue to import and sell existing products in the U.S. without restrictions" after a final ruling by USITC.

California-based action camera maker GoPro had in 2024 claimed patents for its cameras, systems and accessories are being violated by Arashi Vision importing similar products into the United States. The U.S. International Trade Commission then launched an investigation under Section 337 of the Trade Act of 1930 into Arashi Vision and its U.S. subsidiary.

The USITC published its final ruling on Thursday. The probe has concluded and has caused "no substantial impact on the company's production and operations," Arashi Vision said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday.