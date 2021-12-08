Logo
Instagram CEO urges industry body on best practices for kids online
FILE PHOTO: Instagram head Adam Mosseri speaks during 2016 TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 14, 2016, when he was Vice President of Product Management for Facebook. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
08 Dec 2021 11:09PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 11:08PM)
Instagram head Adam Mosseri will call on Wednesday for an industry body to determine best practices to help keep young people safe online.

Mosseri, who heads Instagram which is part of Facebook parent Meta, said in written testimony before a Senate panel the industry body should address "how to verify age, how to design age-appropriate experiences, and how to build parental controls." He added companies like Instagram "should have to adhere to these standards to earn some of our Section 230 protections."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Elizabeth Culliford, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

