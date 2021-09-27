Logo
Instagram hits pause on kids version of app
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Sep 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 08:19PM)
:Instagram is pausing work on a version for children younger than 13, called "Instagram Kids", the Facebook Inc-owned photo sharing app said on Monday.

U.S. lawmakers and advocacy groups have opposed the launch of "Instagram Kids", urging the social media giant to drop its plans and stating that it had failed to "make meaningful commitments to protecting kids online."

"We believe building 'Instagram Kids' is the right thing to do, but we're pausing the work," Instagram said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3ibmGMH, adding it would continue building on its parental supervision tools.

"The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today."

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

