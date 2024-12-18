Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Instagram to make up more than half of Meta's US ad revenue in 2025, report shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Instagram to make up more than half of Meta's US ad revenue in 2025, report shows

Instagram to make up more than half of Meta's US ad revenue in 2025, report shows

A man walks past a logo of mobile application Instagram, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

18 Dec 2024 08:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Instagram is set to account for more than half of Meta Platforms' advertising revenue in the United States next year, as the social media platform improves monetization of its products, according to research firm Emarketer.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Instagram's Reels competes with ByteDance's TikTok and YouTube Shorts, as users find short-form videos more engaging, driving marketers to adopt the format at a time when Meta is looking to boost revenue from the product by placing more ads.

CONTEXT

If a TikTok ban takes effect in the U.S., Reels and YouTube Shorts could become attractive alternatives for advertising, potentially boosting Instagram's growth.

KEY QUOTES

"Instagram is now a video-first platform, with users spending close to two-thirds of their Instagram time watching videos," Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Emarketer.

"If the TikTok ban is enforced in 2025, Instagram could capture over one-fifth of reallocated TikTok ad dollars in the U.S.," Enberg added.

BY THE NUMBERS

In 2024, Instagram's ad revenue primarily came from its Feed and Stories features, contributing 53.7 per cent and 24.6 per cent, respectively.

However, as Reels' revenue increases, the combined revenue share from Instagram Explore, Reels and potentially Threads is projected to rise to 9.6 per cent in 2025.

GRAPHIC

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement