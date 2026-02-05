Logo
Logo

Business

Instagram recovers after brief outage disrupts US users
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Instagram recovers after brief outage disrupts US users

Instagram recovers after brief outage disrupts US users

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Facebook logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Feb 2026 09:56AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2026 10:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 4 : Meta Platforms' Instagram rebounded after a brief outage affected more than 10,000 users in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.    There were 10,108 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, as of 8.30 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Meta did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The number of incidents, however, had dropped sharply just one hour later.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement