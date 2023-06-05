Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Instagram reinstates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid presidential bid launch - WaPo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Instagram reinstates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid presidential bid launch - WaPo

Instagram reinstates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid presidential bid launch - WaPo

FILE PHOTO: Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to a crowd of supporters outside New York State Supreme Court after a hearing challenging the constitutionality of the NY State Legislature's repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination in Albany, New York, U.S., August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

05 Jun 2023 06:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Meta Platform's Instagram on Sunday lifted its suspension against the account of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of the late president John F. Kennedy, The Washington Post reported.

Kennedy, who is making a long shot bid to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination, was removed from the photo-sharing platform in 2021 for reportedly sharing debunked claims about COVID-19 in violation of its policies on the pandemic.

"As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Instagram account," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

On Thursday, Kennedy in a series of tweets said that Instagram had still not reinstated his account and that "to silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic."

In 2019, Kennedy's relatives, including Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Maeve Kennedy McKean - wrote a Politico op-ed, criticizing his previous statements on vaccines as "misinformation."

In September 2021, Alphabet Inc's YouTube also banned channels associated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other prominent anti-vaccine activists Joseph Mercola.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.