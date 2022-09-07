Logo
Instagram to scale back shopping features amid commerce retreat - report
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Sep 2022 06:14AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 06:14AM)
Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo.

Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to the report on Tuesday.

Over the next few months Instagram will test a simpler and less personalized version of the shopping page known internally as "Tab Lite", the Information reported.

The company would launch a public test, starting Wednesday, on the changes to its app designed to switch users to the "Tab Lite" version of the shopping page, the report said.

Source: Reuters

