Instant view: India's central bank cuts repo rate for first time in nearly 5 years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced its key repo rate on Friday for the first time since May 2020, aiming to provide stimulus to the sluggish economy, which is projected to grow at its slowest pace in four years during the current fiscal year.

The Monetary Policy Committee, which consists of three RBI and three external members, cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, as expected, to 6.25 per cent, after having kept the rate unchanged for 11 consecutive policy meetings.

COMMENTARY

BOMAN IRANI, PRESIDENT, CONFEDERATION OF REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS' ASSOCIATIONS OF INDIA

"The RBI's repo rate cut complements recent budget measures designed to boost spending and stimulate economic growth. This monetary policy was imperative, especially after the recent 50-basis-point cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), which has already injected significant liquidity into the banking system.

"While the current cut may have a limited direct impact, we anticipate that a further rate reduction in the next MPC meeting will provide stronger impetus to overall demand, accelerating housing sales, particularly in the mid-income and affordable segments."

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The MPC's decision to cut repo rate by 25 bps and maintain a "neutral" stance is completely in line with our expectations. The softening growth and inflation outlook has provided room to monetary easing. The RBI will need to monitor liquidity conditions more closely to ensure liquidity stance remains in sync with the policy stance."