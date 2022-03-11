Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Insurer AIA launches $10-billion buyback on strong 2021 growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Insurer AIA launches $10-billion buyback on strong 2021 growth

Insurer AIA launches $10-billion buyback on strong 2021 growth

AIA Group logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing the same logo in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Mar 2022 07:16AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 07:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AIA Group Ltd on Friday launched a $10 billion share buyback plan and declared a higher final dividend on strong growth in 2021, but warned of near-term pain from a recent outbreak of coronavirus infections in Hong Kong.

The Asia-focussed insurer's value of new business or VONB, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $3.37 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.77 billion a year earlier.

China and Hong Kong accounted for about half of new business growth globally. Mainland China business was the top contributor to VONB, logging a 14per cent growth, while its Hong Kong business jumped 37per cent, indicating strong recovery from the pandemic-lows.

Better operating conditions for the Hong Kong-based insurer, which relies on its army of agents, prompted it to announce the buyback plan spread over the next three years.

"The share buyback represents capital accumulated over time that is surplus to our needs, allowing for capital market stress conditions and retention of capital for strategic and financial flexibility," Group Chief Executive Officer Lee Yuan Siong said.

However, the company warned that the recent outbreak of the Omicron variant, especially in Hong Kong, is affecting its new business sales, particularly in the first quarter.

Over the past few weeks, Hong Kong has seen some of the most draconian curbs in place to combat a record surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. China has also seen a rise of locally transmitted coronavirus infections recently.

AIA also declared a final divided of 108 Hong Kong cents per share, 8per cent higher than last year, taking the total 2021 dividend to 146 HK cents apiece.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us