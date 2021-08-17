Insurer AIA posts 22per cent rise in first-half new business value

HONG KONG : Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 22per cent rise in first-half new business value on Tuesday, as it recovered from business disruptions caused by the pandemic in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$1.81 billion in the January to June period, from US$1.41 billion a year earlier.

