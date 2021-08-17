Logo
Insurer AIA posts 22per cent rise in first-half new business value
FILE PHOTO: A logo of AIA is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

17 Aug 2021 06:24AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 06:23AM)
HONG KONG : Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 22per cent rise in first-half new business value on Tuesday, as it recovered from business disruptions caused by the pandemic in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$1.81 billion in the January to June period, from US$1.41 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

