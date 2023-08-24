Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Insurer AIA posts 37% rise in first-half new business value
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Insurer AIA posts 37% rise in first-half new business value

Insurer AIA posts 37% rise in first-half new business value

FILE PHOTO-AIA Group logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing the same logo in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Aug 2023 06:13AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2023 08:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd on Thursday reported a 37 per cent rise in its first-half new business value on a strong rebound in sales momentum across key markets of Mainland China and Hong Kong as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $2.03 billion in the six months ended June 30, compared with $1.54 billion a year earlier.

Mainland China, AIA's second largest market, recorded a 14 per cent rise in value of new business (VONB) during the period to $601 million, helped by the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions at the start of the year.

AIA, which was founded in Shanghai more than a century ago, declared an interim dividend of 42.29 Hong Kong cents, compared to 40.28 Hong Kong cents a year ago.

VONB at Hong Kong, its biggest market, rose around 111 per cent to $681 million, boosted by domestic customers as well as travellers from Mainland China.

(This story has been corrected to reflect that Mainland China is AIA's second-biggest market in paragraph 3 and to reflect Hong Kong is their biggest market in paragraph 5)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.