Insurer AIA's new business value dropped 8.1% in 2022

HONG KONG : Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd posted an 8.1 per cent decline in full-year new business value on Friday, as COVID-19 lockdowns in its main markets, China and Hong Kong, weighed on insurance sales.

The insurer's value of new business (VONB), which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, fell to $3.09 billion in 2022, from $3.37 billion in 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

AIA's mainland China business posted a 17.3 per cent decline in VONB in 2022.

Still, new business momentum improved in the second half of 2022, as effects of the initial Omicron wave subsided and normal activities resumed.

The company also added that it has seen new business momentum in China return to positive VONB growth in the first two months of 2023.

Meanwhile, VONB at AIA's Hong Kong business rose 4 per cent, helped by growth in its agency and partnership channels.

A large chunk of sales booked in Hong Kong came from mainland Chinese visitors who sought better products and overseas investment opportunities, and crossed the border to buy insurance policies.

AIA also declared a final dividend of 113.40 Hong Kong cents per share, 5 per cent higher than a year earlier.