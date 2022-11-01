Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Insurer AIA's new business value edges up as China COVID curbs ease
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Insurer AIA's new business value edges up as China COVID curbs ease

Insurer AIA's new business value edges up as China COVID curbs ease

FILE PHOTO: AIA Group logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing stock graph in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Nov 2022 06:17AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 06:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) -Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 1 per cent rise in quarterly new business value on Tuesday as sales recovered from pandemic lows in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.

AIA's mainland China business posted a 6 per cent rise in value of new business (VONB) during the quarter, on a constant exchange rates basis. Its Hong Kong business also saw VONB growth, AIA said.

The two markets together account for about half of AIA's new business growth globally.

Prolonged border controls and social distancing measures imposed by mainland China and Hong Kong had hindered the mobility and activities of the agents who drive insurance sales in the region. In early September, however, some parts of China eased COVID lockdowns.

AIA saw "healthy" levels of agent recruitment and increased productivity from new and existing agents during the third quarter, Chief Executive Lee Yuan Siong said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, AIA's VONB rose to $741 million from $735 million a year earlier. VONB measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.