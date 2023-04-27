Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Insurer AIA's new business value surges 28% on strong China, HK sales growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Insurer AIA's new business value surges 28% on strong China, HK sales growth

Insurer AIA's new business value surges 28% on strong China, HK sales growth

FILE PHOTO: A logo of AIA is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

27 Apr 2023 06:51AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 06:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG/BANGALORE : Insurer AIA Group Ltd on Thursday reported a 28 per cent rise in first-quarter new business value on constant exchange rates basis as sales momentum across Asia, particularly in mainland China, bounced back after pandemic-related restrictions were removed since January.

The Asia-focussed insurer's new business value (VONB), which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, jumped to $1,046 million in the January-March period, from $853 million a year earlier.

The company expects further support to its business from increased economic growth in mainland China following the removal of pandemic restrictions.

China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new business growth globally at AIA.

AIA China - the largest contributor to the group's VONB - logged a double-digit growth compared to last year, amid a recovery in demand following easing of curbs in mainland China.

New sales at AIA's Hong Kong business also grew, supported by double-digit growth from domestic customer segment, including from mainland Chinese visitors.

These visitors, who are often seeking foreign currency-denominated products and overseas investment opportunities, were an important source of new business for AIA before the COVID pandemic.

Sales to the mainland travellers accounted for about one quarter of the new volume for the insurance industry in Hong Kong, according to an estimate by Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong analyst.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.