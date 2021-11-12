Logo
Insurer AIA's quarterly new business value jumps 4per cent
Insurer AIA's quarterly new business value jumps 4per cent

FILE PHOTO: A logo of AIA is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

12 Nov 2021 06:24AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 06:19AM)
Asia-focused insurer AIA Group Ltd posted a 4per cent jump in its third-quarter value of new business on Friday, as it continues to recover from the pandemic-led disruption to business in most of its main markets.

The Hong Kong-based insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$735 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$706 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

