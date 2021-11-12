Insurer AIA's quarterly new business value jumps 4per cent

Asia-focused insurer AIA Group Ltd posted a 4per cent jump in its third-quarter value of new business on Friday, as it continues to recover from the pandemic-led disruption to business in most of its main markets.

The Hong Kong-based insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$735 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$706 million a year earlier.

