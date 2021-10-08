Insurer Cigna to sell some businesses to Chubb for nearly US$5.8 billion

Health insurer Cigna Corp said on Thursday it entered into an agreement with insurance firm Chubb Ltd to sell its life, accident, and supplemental benefits businesses in seven countries for US$5.75 billion in cash.

As part of the deal, Chubb will acquire the businesses in Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan and Thailand, in addition to Cigna's interest in a joint venture in Turkey, the company said https://refini.tv/2Yw61fX in a statement.

In South Korea, Chubb will buy and plans to continue to operate the business under the LINA Korea brand, Cigna said.

"The addition of Cigna's business, which is overwhelmingly A&H (accident and health), will rebalance our global portfolio towards this important region," Chubb Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg said.

The deal is not subject to a financing condition and Cigna expects to realize about US$5.4 billion of net after-tax proceeds.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)