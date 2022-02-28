Insurer FWD Group aims to raise $1 billion in Hong Kong IPO -sources

SYDNEY :Asia-focused insurer FWD Group is aiming to raise up to $1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) by the middle of the year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Richard Li-controlled group is due to lodge its regulatory filings to begin the IPO with the Hong Kong stock exchange later on Monday, said the sources, who could not be named as the information is not yet public.

FWD declined to comment.

The filings will not outline the potential deal size.

At about $1 billion, the IPO size will be smaller than the $2 billion to $3 billion it was seeking to raise in the United States when it was initially aiming to float its business in New York.

The decision was made in December for FWD to return its listing ambitions to Hong Kong, after it faced a lengthy wait for regulatory approval in the United States.

The company has not set a formal timetable but believes a mid-year listing is achievable if market conditions are favourable, the sources added.

The size and timing of the Hong Kong IPO could shift, they cautioned.

The insurer raised $1.6 billion in two private funding rounds since December, and that has reduced the amount that FWD needs to raise in the Hong Kong IPO, one of the sources said.

FWD repaid $1.25 billion in debt in 2021 and $250 million repaid in January this year. Its value of new business reached $686 million for the 2021 full year, up 28per cent from the prior year, it said in a statement on Monday.

