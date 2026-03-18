Logo
Logo

Business

Insurer Prudential clocks 12% rise in annual new business profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Insurer Prudential clocks 12% rise in annual new business profit

Insurer Prudential clocks 12% rise in annual new business profit

FILE PHOTO: The offices of British life insurer Prudential stand in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

18 Mar 2026 06:22AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 06:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 18 : Insurer Prudential posted a 12 per cent rise in annual new business profit on Wednesday, helped by resilient momentum in its Asia and Africa market.

The London and Hong Kong dual-listed company said its new business profit on a traditional embedded value (TEV) basis was $2.78 billion for the year ended December 31, compared to $2.46 billion in fiscal 2024, up 12 per cent on a constant exchange rate basis.

The insurer said it now expects to return more than $7 billion to shareholders over the 2024–2027 period.

"We carry the momentum of 2025 into 2026 and are confident in our double-digit growth trajectory across our key metrics," CEO Anil Wadhwani said. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

New business profit in its key Hong Kong unit rose 12 per cent, driven by stronger sales and margins across local and Mainland Chinese customers.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating profit before tax increased to $3.31 billion from $3.13 billion last year, on a constant exchange rate basis. 

The insurer also declared a second interim dividend of 18.89 cents per share, above the 16.29 cents apiece announced last year. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement